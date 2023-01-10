Tom Cruise and Shelly Miscavige Both Missed the Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael, in one of the night’s many suits. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael has an idea. “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe Awards that Tom Cruise returned,” the comedian began at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, awkwardly cradling the honors in his arms. “Look, I’m just the host briefly, whatever, but I have a pitch: I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige?” Top Gun: Maverick star (and scientologist) Tom Cruise publicly disavowed the ceremony last year after the show’s ethics and diversity failings came to light in an L.A. Times article, returning the three statues he won in years past. Cruise was a no-show tonight, despite his film’s nominations. Miscavige, on the other hand, a member of the Church of Scientology and wife of leader David Miscavige who was last seen in public in August 2007, was also a no-show. Carmichael punctuated his introduction with a shrug. It’s just an idea, his face said. “From Top Gun: Maverick, please welcome Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.” Cue the gasps.