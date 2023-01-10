These Are the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Winners

NBC refused to air the Golden Globes last year after an ethics and diversity scandal rocked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. One year in time-out and a series of partially enacted reforms were good enough for the awards show to return to television (and NBC’s good graces). Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will preside over the traditionally boozy affair, steering a ceremony that already had declining viewership even before the pandemic began. Known for its … peculiar taste in movies and television, this year’s winners are anybody’s guess even for Golden Globes standards (though we have tried). The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film categories with eight nominations, while Everything Everywhere All at Once clocks in at six. Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical bildungsroman The Fabelmans, the old-Hollywood epic Babylon, and the Elvis biopic earned five nods apiece. TV-wise, Abbott Elementary scored the most nominations, with five. Could taking home a Golden Globe mean future awards triumphs for these nominees? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, we’re updating the winners’ list live.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director, Motion Picture
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan— The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Todd Field — Tár
The Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir — Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
John Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Carolina” — Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
Best Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Television Series, Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters — DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
John Turturro — Severance
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Julia Garner — Ozark
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domnhall Gleeson — The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
Richard Jenkins — DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash — DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus