Gossip Girl Dethroned

XO no more. Photo: Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

﻿Gossip Girl has been canceled. OMG, what did she do? No, the show was canceled. HBO Max has nixed its Gossip Girl reboot after its second season. The glitzy series premiered in 2021 as a marquee show for the then-new platform — featuring a new, more diverse cast of scheming teens than the CW original as well as a group of teachers who, as it turned out, were running a revived Gossip Girl account. The show received mixed-to-negative reviews after its premiere, though its second season received more positive press. (The second season managed to come for West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, though apparently the character mispronounced her name.)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max,” creator Josh Safran wrote on Instagram. “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

Gossip Girl is not part of HBO Max’s content-restructuring plan, Vulture has learned, which saw shows like Westworld head to free, ad-supported TV streamers under new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The show will end its two-season run on January 26 with an episode that includes a trip to Italy. Congrats to all involved on getting that paid for under the wire of the streaming bubble bursting.

