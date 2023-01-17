Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza to Headline Governors Ball

Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Can’t (or, let’s be real, don’t want to) make the trek to the Farm for Bonnaroo this year? Governors Ball has you covered. The festival announced its lineup on January 17, featuring two of the same headliners from Tennessee, rapper Kendrick Lamar and electronic group Odesza, along with Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, and Sofi Tukker among those just below them once again. That’s where much of the overlap ends, though, with Lizzo headlining Friday, and other top-billed acts including Lil Baby, Haim, Lil Uzi Vert, and Aespa. Gov Ball also continues to look for its own NYC equivalent to the Farm, with this year’s festival moving to Flushing Meadows in Queens. (At least wherever it is, you won’t have to camp.) The festival takes place June 9–11 — a week before ’Roo, so you won’t get spoiled about whatever tricks K.Dot has up his sleeve this time.