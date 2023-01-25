Photo: odd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff will soon be stepping down from the position, according to Deadline. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated.” Vernon worked on the first seven seasons of Grey’s, left for seven, then came back to show run another six. She’s been the show runner since 2017. This is the second big exit for the Shondaverse this season, as Meredith Grey is leaving her eponymous show February 23. Vernoff wrote the episode, titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.”

Deadline credits Vernon with strengthening the ties between Grey’s and spinoff Station 19, with a shared universe vibe and lots of crossovers. Also, that time on Grey’s when everybody who left the show came back on a dream beach? That was her. Will Vernoff return, dream sequence or no? Unclear, as is who will succeed her as showrunner on either long-running Shondaland series. “The last time I left Grey’s Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it,” Vernoff said. “So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”