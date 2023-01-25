HBO Max Announces Final Seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans

Photo: HBO Max/YouTube

It looks like the Berlanti-verse has little place in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10-year plan for the DCU. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the current fourth seasons of both Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last. Apparently the writers of both shows kinda saw this coming, and wrote both season finales to double as series finales just in case. Good planning! “While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series.”

Both Doom Patrol and Titans began life on DC Universe, the streaming service exclusively for DC Comics content. Feels like eons ago, but it was really only 2018. When HBO Max gobbled DC Universe up, Doom Patrol and Titans came along for the ride. The shows also survived the initial Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Purge Anarchy, only to be gunned down in Crime Alley after all. Doom Patrol star Brendan Fraser will have to console himself on his pile of awards for The Whale. Greg Berlanti, on the other hand, still has the final season of CW’s The Flash, a new season of Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and a new Green Lantern concept in the offing.