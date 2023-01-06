The House Speaker Vote Brought a Week of Pop-Culture Memes

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

All in favor? Tonight, lawmakers have reconvened for their 14th attempt this week to elect a Speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been repeatedly blocked from getting enough votes by a group of fellow Republicans, while C-Span has channeled the spirit of Regina George’s mom and made sure to capture every messy moment. Thanks to coverage rules around this type of election, the network has been allowed to broadcast much more freely than normal. As a result, an unprecedented amount of people are tuning in for the drama. “There are certainly times when we notice an uptick in interest, but never anything like this,” C-Span’s editorial director recently told Intelligencer. Naturally, the Real Housevotes of D.C. of it all has inspired the internet to process through pop culture references and jokes. Below, our nominations for the best House Speaker vote memes.

Senator Clay Davis says it best

Kevin McCarthy: “I’m gonna be House speaker!”



Republicans: pic.twitter.com/671TYU6ZUB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 6, 2023

He rehearsed this?

Meet the staffer behind Kevin McCarthy’s strategy to become Speaker of the House: pic.twitter.com/bWiT4enfgz — (((Sara Katsnelson Mashashvili))) (@saraekatsnel) January 6, 2023

Air Bud

Ain't no rule says a dog can't be Speaker of the House! pic.twitter.com/8WxXjbQ6Bh — Thomas Marrone 🚀 (@thomasthecat) January 5, 2023

One of the many true facts about Lydia Tár

“Unprecedented”: Lydia Tár has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives after securing a record-breaking 435 votes. pic.twitter.com/cywlKGnUdG — Post Politics (@niche_quiche_) January 6, 2023

Goodfellas spoilers

Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority pic.twitter.com/Qfx2K7agk1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2023

George Santos and his Veep twin

folks, I’ve figured out why he looks so familiar pic.twitter.com/tOl8NHO0ax — Maya Krishna-Rogers (@MKrishnaRogers) January 5, 2023

Spirit Halloween

BREAKING: After the House of Representatives fail to select a Speaker for a 7th time, Spirit Halloween has purchased the House chamber. pic.twitter.com/bTASyiNZHT — Peace, Bread & Land ☭ (@MidatlanticMarx) January 5, 2023

A future box-office billionaire

Kevin McCarthy’s speaker battle has become a seemingly endless, gripping drama and epic spectacle. Which is why we’re calling it: pic.twitter.com/5RMTUmGk6y — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 5, 2023

A common Bert W

Live update: The new Speaker of the House is Bert. pic.twitter.com/bMVySsRefR — ToughPigs: Muppet Fans Who Grew Up 🐸 (@ToughPigs) January 4, 2023

Mr. Incredible

My First Speaker My Seventh

of the House vote! Speaker of the

House Vote pic.twitter.com/ZFrYyU49Om — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) January 5, 2023

Actual speakers

Remember the good old days when these were speakers of the house pic.twitter.com/T9kq1OGK49 — Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) January 5, 2023

That other Kevin

The only Kevin that can defend a house pic.twitter.com/slcV0ZNkxp — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) January 4, 2023

Tom Brady

Kevin McCarthy if they handed out rings for losing House Speaker votes pic.twitter.com/ph0voigsEo — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 5, 2023

The dimension of imagination