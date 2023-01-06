real housevotes of dc

The House Speaker Vote Brought a Week of Pop-Culture Memes

All in favor? Tonight, lawmakers have reconvened for their 14th attempt this week to elect a Speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been repeatedly blocked from getting enough votes by a group of fellow Republicans, while C-Span has channeled the spirit of Regina George’s mom and made sure to capture every messy moment. Thanks to coverage rules around this type of election, the network has been allowed to broadcast much more freely than normal. As a result, an unprecedented amount of people are tuning in for the drama. “There are certainly times when we notice an uptick in interest, but never anything like this,” C-Span’s editorial director recently told Intelligencer. Naturally, the Real Housevotes of D.C. of it all has inspired the internet to process through pop culture references and jokes. Below, our nominations for the best House Speaker vote memes.

Senator Clay Davis says it best

He rehearsed this?

Air Bud

One of the many true facts about Lydia Tár

Goodfellas spoilers

George Santos and his Veep twin

Spirit Halloween

A future box-office billionaire

A common Bert W

Mr. Incredible

Actual speakers

That other Kevin

Tom Brady

The dimension of imagination

