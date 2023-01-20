Ice Spice Already Chose to Release Her Debut EP, Like..?

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ice Spice has finally given her fans more music to eat up … or should we say, to munch on. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper dropped her debut EP, Like..?, on Friday, and the cover art alone shows that she put her back into this project. In addition to some of her existing viral hits — “Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood” — the EP includes three new songs. On “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice addresses her celebrity status and rise to fame. “Nowadays I be duckin’ them cameras / And they hot that I’m up on ‘em banners,” she raps. “Callin’ my phone but they know I don’t answer / In the hood, I’m like Princess Diana.” Well, well, well… looks like we know where Prince Harry gets his ginger hair from. Elsewhere on the six-track project, Ice Spice joins forces with Lil Tjay on “Gangsta Boo” to put a drill spin on Diddy’s “I Need a Girl (Pt. 2).” “Actin A Smoochie,” meanwhile, is a solo celebration of the Jersey club sound. Unsurprisingly, her frequent collaborator RIOTUSA (who is constantly reminded to “stop playing with ‘em”) is the EP’s executive producer. Find out if Ice Spice made something you Like..? by listening to the full release below.