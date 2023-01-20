Invincible Season 2 Kinda Sorta Gets a Release Date

Makin’ cartoons, it’s a labor-intensive process! The teaser for Prime Video’s Invincible season 2 gave us a peek behind-the-scenes at all the work that goes into making a piece of animation. Like that one episode of Paranoia Agent, but shorter and without a looming evil psychic presence stalking the staff. Eventually Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) demand a hard release date from Invincible (Steven Yeun), and we get it! Kinda. Sorta. Late 2023, is that good enough for you? It’s enough for Allen.

Invincible stars Yeun as Mark Grayson, a.k.a. the nepo baby superhero Invincible. His dad is Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero in the world. Invincible also stars Sandra Oh as Mark’s mom and Omni-Man’s human wife. The series is based on the comic of the same name by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman.