The It Ends With Us Movie Ended Up Casting Blake Lively

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The It Ends With Us coloring book might have met an early end, but the It Ends With Us movie is just beginning. Colleen Hoover confirmed today that the film adaptation of her bestselling BookTok favorite has found its lead actors. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will respectively star as Lily and Ryle, whose romance devolves into domestic violence. “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen,” Hoover said in an Instagram video announcing the news. “I’m going to do my best to sneak y’all as much footage as I can without getting kicked off the set. I’m so excited, y’all.”

Per Deadline, I Am Not Okay With This writer Christy Hall is adapting the script for the screen. Meanwhile, Baldoni is doing triple-duty: In addition to starring in the cast and directing, he will also executive produce alongside Lively and Hoover. The It Ends With Us movie is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. According to Hoover, the original book is “loosely inspired” by her mom, who “got us out of a scary situation” when she was young. Fittingly, Hoover returned to her childhood home to film her casting announcement. “The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support,” she said.