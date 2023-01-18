J. Cole Googles Self, Drops New Song

Googling yourself, we’ve all done it! J. Cole’s latest single appears to be the byproduct of that very activity. Released on producer bvtman’s YouTube channel, “procrastination (broke)” has album art which explains the song’s origins. In what appears to be a text from Cole, the art explains that the song came from him searching “J. Cole type beat” into YouTube. “On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me,” the text reads. “Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.” Cole’s text says he wants the song to “serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there right cooking up and sharing their work with the world.” That’s nice!