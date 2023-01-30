Jason Segel Is a Car Guy in Real Life and in Shrinking

Sweet wheels, bro. Photo: Apple TV+

Car people recognize car people, and Jason Segel is a car person. His newest show, Shrinking — which he co-created and stars in alongside Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, and Luke Tennie — follows Segel as Jimmy, a therapist trying a more hands-on approach to his profession after his wife suddenly dies in a car accident. At the Apple TV+ show’s premiere in Los Angeles on January 26, Segel couldn’t get into details on the vintage Ford Bronco that Jimmy drives through the first season but promises the car will return. “There’s a backstory behind the car that I actually cannot give away; it’s a plot point in season two,” Segel explained to Vulture. “I drive a vintage Bronco in real life, so that’s how it started.” While Shrinking has yet to be confirmed for a second season, you can take a ride to the two episodes currently streaming on Apple TV+.