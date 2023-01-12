Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Robert Plant Remember Guitarist Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck. Photo: Andrew Putler/Redferns

Jeff Beck, the guitar hero who died at 78, collaborated so widely that nearly every musician remembering him has a clip or tour story to go with. “When I was 16 years old, the Spiders, who became the original Alice Cooper band, opened for the Yardbirds,” wrote Alice Cooper of Beck. “That night I experienced the greatest guitar player I had ever heard.” An early member of the Yardbirds who replaced Eric Clapton, Beck went on to found the Jeff Beck Group. “He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late ’60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since,” wrote Rod Stewart, remembering the group’s early days. Beck worked ’til his last days — he died January 10 due to bacterial meningitis — playing on Ozzy Osbourne’s recent album Patient Number 9 and touring with Johnny Depp, who was reportedly at Beck’s bedside at his death. “It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album,” tweeted Osbourne. Below, more tributes to Jeff Beck.

I was so saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had died. Jeff Beck was a lovely man with a wicked sense of humour who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/2ggP3Lhpge — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 12, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.



The Edge. — U2 (@U2) January 12, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck 🙏



"He was inimitable, irreplaceable - the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing." - Brian May



"A totally unique and magical talent." - Roger Taylor pic.twitter.com/PxBNgBiu1Q — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 12, 2023

Sad news #JeffBeck passed on today …I saw him with Beck Bogart & Appice supporting Lou Reed in the UK in ‘72 RIP …glad I was alive to hear him play….sublime… — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 12, 2023

1/2

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

and we haven’t looked back since . pic.twitter.com/uS7bbWsHgW — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Peace and love, Jeff Beck.💔 pic.twitter.com/jVmAloJJVT — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 12, 2023

I am saddened by the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Here’s a clip of a video I did with him in ‘85. It was this video that really paved the way for the success of my hit, Soldier of Love.



I’ll always be grateful to Jeff for that opportunity.



RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/7FTDYMLp3r — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) January 12, 2023

A tribute to Jeff Beck from my friend and former Yardbird, Paul Samwell-Smith: "What a genius. We wrote Shapes of Things together and Jeff had a blank 16 bars for a solo. He not only played an extraordinary solo, but changed the nature of guitar playing ever after." #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/Zvod9JFd0f — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 12, 2023

Jeff Beck was on another planet. Jimi Hendrix and @jeffbeckmusic Other worldly. https://t.co/YwvaCFvysH — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) January 12, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died.

He was one of my heroes. I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill.

This is the end of an era.

R.I.P

Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/Z5RTEDJcuu — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 12, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

I’m just so sorry and bewildered rest in peace i love you my friend Jeff Beck i feel bad I’m devastated I nearly didn’t go to the gig https://t.co/qCjViCsb0i — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. - Team BG pic.twitter.com/579qviqPSc — Buddy Guy (@TheRealBuddyGuy) January 12, 2023

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.



Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/dpoCf9q8EO — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) January 12, 2023

"When I was 16 years old, The Spiders, who became the original Alice Cooper band, opened for the Yardbirds. That night I experienced the greatest guitar player I had ever heard. Half a century later Jeff Beck is still the greatest guitarist, PERIOD…. pic.twitter.com/awwMOXOJDm — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) January 12, 2023