Jen Shah Would ‘Rather Remain Silent’ Than Speak to Andy Cohen

Jen Shah won’t be sitting down for an interview with Andy Cohen, despite fan speculation that a one-on-one with her would be part of the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion. “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “I intend to speak and you will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon.” Shah was recently convicted and sentenced to 78 months in prison for her role in a telemarketing scam that targeted senior citizens. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July. Now, Shah is claiming that Cohen and Bravo were unwilling to “remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story.” She added that this 1-on-1 interview was not included in her RHOSLC contract, and that she has promised her family that her life won’t be sensationalized any further. “Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” she wrote. Read the full shah-tatement below.

