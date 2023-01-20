Jennifer Coolidge Imparts a TikTok Tribute to Another Jennifer

Jennifer Coolidge. Photo: Jennifer Coolidge via TikTok

With Tanya saying “Bye …” on The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge needs to get her well-earned screen time somewhere. And because Coolidge is extremely cool and hip and down with the kids, she’s on TikTok. In her first video, posted January 19, Coolidge shows off her skills by performing one of the great texts of our time: The lyrics to “Jenny From the Block.” Then she turns the camera to reveal that the Jennifer Lopez (her Shotgun Wedding co-star) is sitting with her, approving of these antics. When Jennifers come together, it can be something so inspiring. Even more exciting is the prospect of Coolidge hopping on some real TikTok trends. Maybe she could get into some sped-up Taylor Swift songs? Maybe she’s more of a dancing queen? She would kill the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Challenge.