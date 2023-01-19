J.Lo Wrote ‘Midnight Trip to Vegas’ About Bennifer’s Own Shotgun Wedding

Jenny from the Block went to the chapel, got married, and wrote a song about it. “Let’s Get Loud” singer Jennifer Lopez married her then-fiancé and Dunkin’ Donuts brand ambassador Ben Affleck last July in a spontaneous ceremony at Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel in a dress from an old Bennifer movie. According to Lopez, the rom-com scenario inspired the song “Midnight Trip to Vegas” — the title of which recalls Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia,” though we can only hope it’s a little more upbeat — which is slated to appear on her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now. “When we came back from getting married that weekend, I wrote a whole song about that and that pink Cadillac,” the Shotgun Wedding star told Jimmy Kimmel on January 18, referring to the famous Caddy stationed at the drive-through wedding spot. The song is not to be confused with Bruce Springsteen’s “Pink Cadillac.”

The ceremony was speedy partially because their wedding hadn’t happened the first time they were engaged. “I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago, we were supposed to get married,” she joked. “And it all fell apart back then. This time, we — I absolutely did — had a little PTSD. I was just like, Is this happening?” J.Lo’s self-diagnosed condition and the stress from planning a wedding prompted Affleck to propose a solution. “One day, Ben just says, ‘Fuck it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.’” And she is married … now.