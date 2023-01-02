Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snow Plowing Accident

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after suffering a traumatic injury. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his rep told Variety. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Reno and Washoe County Nevada, where Renner owns a home, experienced heavy snowfall over New Year’s weekend. At least 31,000 people lost power. A neighbor told TMZ that a Snowcat ran over Renner’s leg, and he lost a lot of blood. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, applied a tourniquet until Renner could be airlifted to the hospital. Renner was found near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno at approximately 9:00 AM Sunday, according to a press release from the Washoe Country Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” it read. “The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

This story has been updated.