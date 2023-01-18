Jeremy Renner’s (Mayor of Kingstown) Bruises Are Healed

The original Mayor of Kingstown season 2 poster. Photo: Paramount+

Paramount+ healed Jeremy Renner’s bruises — on a poster, that is. Following the Marvel actor’s snowplow accident earlier this month, the streaming service removed the face bruises and wounds from Renner’s face in the promotional poster for the upcoming season of Mayor of Kingstown out of respect for the actor. An original version of the poster, released in December, featured Renner’s bloodied face. In his first update after the accident, the actor posted a selfie from the hospital while recovering from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries that showed his bruises. Renner was struck down by a 14,330-pound snowplow on January 1. He was trying to help a stranded family member who was trapped in his car in about three feet of snow when the plow began to roll and hit him before he could make it to the driver’s seat. Two surgeries and a stint in the ICU later, Renner was discharged from the hospital on January 17 and is actively promoting the upcoming season on social media.

“We’re like a hockey team,” Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s our captain who’s been injured, and that’s really all of it. He’s a fucking fighter. Excuse my language, but that’s the glory of that dude. He’s like Bobby Clarke on the Philadelphia Flyers in the ’70s.” He went on to say that Renner did not “want anything to get in the way” of the season-two premiere. When asked about the promotional-poster swap, Dillon pointed out that “if you look at the shit Renner posts, it’s just brutal,” and agreed with the notion that the changes were made to not trigger anyone worried about the actor. “It’s good of the network, and everybody is sensitive to Jeremy,” Dillon shared.