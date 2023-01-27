Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates 20 Years of Bumping Matt Damon

The world turns, time’s arrow marches forward, and Jimmy Kimmel bumps Matt Damon from his show. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! which celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode on January 26, hasn’t quite been apologizing to Damon for “running out of time” at the end of each show for 20 years straight — the tradition began in the show’s third season — but what more fitting way to mark the end of this era than to bump the nemesis who famously effed Kimmel’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman? But like Charlie Brown getting his football yanked by Lucy, Damon, who was waiting on standby with flowers and balloons and apparently ready to bury the hatchet in honor of this milestone, was made to look like a fool yet again. “What the actual fuck?” he screamed as he destroyed his dressing room. “I can’t believe I baked you a cake.” The camera panned down to a cake with Kimmel’s face on it, which Damon promptly began to mash with his fingers while yelling “stupid, stupid, stupid.”

Elsewhere in the 20th-anniversary spectacular, Kimmel celebrated the occasion by reassembling the same lineup of guests (Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, and Coldplay) featured on his first show, thanking everyone who contributed to the show’s run over the years, and playing a video compilation of well-wishes from the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Bryan Cranston. He also enumerated all the things that have changed in the world since the show was first broadcast. “When we started, there were no iPhones, there was no YouTube, there was no Uber, no Twitter, no Wi-Fi, no Netflix, no Google yet,” he said during his monologue. “Nokias and Ask Jeeves — that was it.” Check out some other clips from the extravaganza below.