The Many George Santoses of Late Night

It’s not every day that we’re blessed (cursed?) with a person so sketch character-ready as George Santos. The man seems to lie about everything, with so many allegations of cheating and scheming and two-timing that he — to quote Waylon Smithers — crosses that line from everyday villainy to cartoonish supervillainy. And late night took notice. The Tonight Show, The Late Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! all had their versions of Santos at the ready. The Tonight Show went with someone who is already known for playing a liar: Jon Lovitz. The Late Show, on the other hand, went with a bit of fancasting and used What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén. Guillén was able to address the drag allegations, saying “This drag story is just another media distraction that’s simply not gonna… werk, okurrrr.” And Jimmy Kimmel Live! went with New Girl’s Nelson Franklin, a criminally underrated comedic performer. Who did it best? According to George Santos, the person who best captured his essence is a gifted performer named Kitara Ravache.

