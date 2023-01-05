Julia Fox Tells Andy Cohen Whether She’d Join the RHONY Reboot

Together, they would rule Bravo, Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

On January 4’s WWHL, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Julia Fox all sat in their little chairs and gossiped about a number of varying topics: Kim Kardashian, being Josh Safdie’s “muse,” Heather Gay’s mysterious black eye (Fox thinks her “hip gave out and she slipped and fell”), and, of course, the rebooted Real Housewives of New York. Cohen asked Fox what her reaction was to last year’s rumors about her potentially joining the new RHONY cast and whether she would ever actually join the franchise. “Um, you know, it’s a tough question because I don’t know what the new girls are giving,” Fox said. “So I kinda have to feel it out a little bit, and if I think we can vibe, then yeah, definitely. Why not!” The WWHL audience vote, however, was mixed. Sixty-one percent of those polled voted “NO” on a question asking if they wanted Fox on the show. But let’s be honest: She needs to be on RHONY: Legacy.