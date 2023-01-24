How Many Peaches Can Justin Bieber Buy With $200 Million?

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

It’s one peach, Justin. What could it cost, $200 million? According to Billboard, Justin Bieber has sold the publishing rights to his music catalog, including artist royalties from his master recordings and neighboring rights, to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million. This deal has become Hipgnosis’s largest acquisition to date; the company has previously purchased Phil Collins and Genesis’s music catalog for $300 million and Lindsey Buckingham and Jimmy Iovine sold theirs for an undisclosed amount of money. Despite Bieber selling his shares of his catalog, Universal Music Group continues to own his recorded music copyrights. The final question remains: how many peaches can Bieber buy with that sweet $200 million? It’s the ultimate math test question with an unfortunately easy answer, with the average peach costing about $1. But with 200 million, maybe he could share some with almost peach Dakota Johnson.