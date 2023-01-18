Kenny Loggins Is Cutting Loose From Touring

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The man who heroically brought us the danger and calzone zones is ready to make his highway retreat. Kenny Loggins has announced his retirement from touring at the conclusion of his upcoming dates — now branded as a farewell tour — which will find him on the road through October. “It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said in a statement. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.” Billed as This Is It, Loggins promises to “sum up the emotional story of my music” with each of his performances. Unlike other legacy musicians who have been forced to end their touring careers prematurely due to illnesses, Loggins specified that his decision was a personal one: “After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.” If Tom Cruise and Kevin Bacon don’t show up to the final date … well, that would just be disrespectful.