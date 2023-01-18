Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life.” @KChenoweth #WWHL pic.twitter.com/efVTVVwUco — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth may have turned in a dramatic performance on Trial and Error, but the real courtroom is where she’d rather be these days. On the January 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cheno discussed a section of her recently released book, I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts, in which she describes almost being killed while filming The Good Wife in 2012. During filming, she was hurt by lighting equipment. “I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light,’ and I heard, ‘Action!’ and I woke up at Bellevue,” she says. “It hit me in the face, it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, cracked hairline, teeth, and ribs.” She learned later that it was her hair extensions that saved her life.

These days, she regrets not suing for damages. “I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety,” Cheno told Cohen. “So don’t ever let feel rule your life.” “I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, ‘You’re gonna want to do this,’” she continued. “We’re not ‘the suing family,’ but when you’re practically killed …”

Since the book came out, Cheno has still not received any response from CBS, mouthing a “no” when Cohen asked about their reaction. It looks like this Tony-winning Sally Brown might need to hire a certain World Famous Attorney.