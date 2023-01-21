The New Heir to Kylie Jenner’s Throne Is Officially …

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Almost one year after giving birth and ten months after changing the baby’s name, Kylie Jenner has revealed the new name of her second child with Travis Scott. Originally named Wolf Webster, Jenner shared on Instagram Saturday morning, alongside photos of the soon-to-be-1-year-old, that her son’s name is Aire Webster. While there are no other details besides adorable baby pictures, fans have been waiting (and speculating) on when Jenner was finally going to reveal the baby’s name. She hinted that she would ideally like to let the baby choose its own name in the season-two finale of The Kardashians, but that plan must’ve vanished into thin aire. While her son has now officially made his Instagram/public debut, when will he join Stormi in the next baking video? Valentine’s Day would be a great time to make cookies.

Kylie Jenner shares first photo of her son named Aire. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cDi6Gub9oq — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2023