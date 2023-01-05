Nicole Kidman and Taylor Sheridan Are Working Together, It’s So True

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Movie theaters aren’t the only place Nicole Kidman comes to for magic. Variety reports that Kidman, the face of the culture-shifting AMC Theatres ad, has joined the cast of a new TV project. She’ll star in Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama Lioness, which is based on a real-life CIA program. One might even say it’s so true. According to People, the series will center on a passionate Marine named Cruz Manuelos (Locke & Key’s Laysla De Oliveira), who joins the Lioness Engagement Team and tries to bring down a terrorist organization by befriending a terrorist’s daughter. Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA senior supervisor who must “juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.” The show is also set to star Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a station chief who is in charge of training and leading the young recruits in the Lioness program. The full cast includes Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton. Sheridan, who created the show, will executive produce alongside cast members Kidman, Saldaña, and Wagner. While no official release date has been shared yet, the drama series is expected to release at some point during 2023. Let’s all hope that Kidman’s next commercial doesn’t cause any filming delays.