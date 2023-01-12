Singer Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Hospitalization

Photo: Rose Hartman/Getty Images

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday after a hospitalization earlier that day. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to People. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” According to the Associated Press, paramedics responded at 10:37 a.m. on Thursday to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest at Lisa Marie Presley’s home in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later said in a statement that EMTs performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before transporting her to a nearby hospital. News of Lisa Marie Presley’s death came just a couple hours after her mother tweeted out a request for prayers and confirmed that her daughter had been rushed to the hospital and was receiving treatment.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968, Presley followed in her father’s musical footsteps and released three albums over the course of her career as a singer-songwriter, including To Whom It May Concern, Now What, and Storm & Grace. She also performed duets with old recordings of Elvis for the songs “In the Ghetto,” “Where No One Stands Alone,” and “Don’t Cry Daddy.” In 1980, after the deaths of her grandfather and great-grandmother, she became the sole heir to the Presley estate. She went on to serve as the chairperson for The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation and was involved in several other charities in her father’s name. Her death comes just two days after she and her mother attended the Golden Globes alongside Elvis star Austin Butler. In his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family for “opening your hearts, your memories, your home” as he prepared for his role in the Baz Luhrmann biopic.

In her personal life, Presley was previously married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. She is survived by her three daughters, actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Last August, Presley wrote an essay for People reflecting on her grief after her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. “I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old,” she wrote. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far.”