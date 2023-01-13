Tom Hanks, P!nk, and More Remember Lisa Marie Presley

Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Friends, family, and fans are in mourning after the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley at age 54. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was hospitalized on Thursday after paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call at her home. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The news came just a few hours after confirmation that she was receiving care after her hospitalization. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a later statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Two days before her death, Presley attended the Golden Globes with her mother and watched Austin Butler win for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. Tom Hanks, who also starred in the movie, was one of the first in the cast to react to the news of her death. “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight,” he and his wife, Rita Wilson, wrote in a joint Instagram tribute. The couple praised Presley’s hospitality during the Elvis press tour, as well as the “power and tenderness” of her singing voice. P!nk, who featured on Presley’s album 2005 album Now What, remembered her former collaborator as “[f]unny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal.” Find more reactions and tributes from John Travolta, Leah Remini, and others below.

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie. 💔 She was always so sweet my brothers and me. 🙏🏾🤍🕊️ — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023

Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

FROM THE BRIEF FEW HRS WE SPENT TALKING I SENSED SHE WAS A BEAUTIFUL, POWERFUL WOMAN, WHO WANTED 2 MAKE HER OWN RULES, WE ALSO HAD R DIFFERENCES IN LATER YRS, BUT ONLY BCUZ SHE LOVED HER SON SO DEEPLY, & COULDNT STOP HIS PAIN. NOR FIX HER BROKEN ❤️#ELVISGAL #RIPLISAMARIELRESLEY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023

Sending all our love and prayers to @Cilla_Presley and her family. God bless Lisa Marie. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 13, 2023