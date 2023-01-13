Tom Hanks, P!nk, and More Remember Lisa Marie Presley

Friends, family, and fans are in mourning after the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley at age 54. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was hospitalized on Thursday after paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call at her home. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” The news came just a few hours after confirmation that she was receiving care after her hospitalization. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a later statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”
Two days before her death, Presley attended the Golden Globes with her mother and watched Austin Butler win for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. Tom Hanks, who also starred in the movie, was one of the first in the cast to react to the news of her death. “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight,” he and his wife, Rita Wilson, wrote in a joint Instagram tribute. The couple praised Presley’s hospitality during the Elvis press tour, as well as the “power and tenderness” of her singing voice. P!nk, who featured on Presley’s album 2005 album Now What, remembered her former collaborator as “[f]unny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal.” Find more reactions and tributes from John Travolta, Leah Remini, and others below.