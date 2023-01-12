Lisa Marie Presley Is Getting the ‘Best Care’ After Hospitalization

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is receiving treatment after experiencing a medical emergency on Thursday. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla Presley confirmed on Twitter. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” TMZ first reported that paramedics went to the 54-year-old singer’s California home in response to a possible cardiac arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed to People that EMTs had performed CPR on a woman who was not breathing and that she was transferred to a local hospital for “immediate medical care.” The news comes just two days after Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside Austin Butler. In his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family for “opening your hearts, your memories, your home” for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

