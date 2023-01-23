Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Has a Daughter of Her Own

Riley Keough. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As family, friends, and fans gathered to honor Lisa Marie Presley at her funeral at Graceland on January 22, daughter Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen shared the news of their own daughter in a gentle tribute. “I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms,” Smith-Petersen read from a speech written by Keough. “I remember that feeling as a child, and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me.” Representatives for Keough confirmed later that evening that the couple had welcomed a baby. More than a thousand mourners converged on Graceland’s front lawn for the service, which also featured an emotional speech from Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley. She read a poem from Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, one of Lisa Marie’s three daughters, titled “The Old Soul,” which calls her mother “an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world.” Priscilla Presley ended her remarks with an expression of grief. “Our heart is broken,” she lamented over the loss of her only child with Elvis Presley, who died after a sudden hospitalization on January 12 at age 54. “Lisa, we all love you.”