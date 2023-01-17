Lisa Marie Presley, the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will be having a memorial service this weekend to commemorate her life. According to a statement on Graceland’s website, the memorial will take place on Sunday, January 22, at 9 AM on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, where she spent the first few years of her life. The ceremony is open to the public. Lisa Marie died late last week of cardiac arrest at the age of 54, just days after her appearance at the Golden Globes, where she supported Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Austin Butler, who won Best Actor for portraying her father. Additional ceremony details are forthcoming and will be updated during the week.