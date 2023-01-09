Love Island UK to Remind Us of a Hotter Time This Winter

While the United States enjoys a freezing and wet New Year, looking across the pond for warmer days is easy. Unfortunately, the U.K. is just as cold as the states, so both have to look a little further for some warmth. Fear not! Our TVs shall soon become heaters as Love Island UK returns for its winter season. The series will introduce ten new islanders to Cape Town, South Africa villa, including a biomedical science student Tanya, a celebrity make-up artist Lana, and popular Tik Toker Farmer Will. They’re all that you can expect from a classic Love Island season: young, hot, and looking for some reality tv love. However, the islanders won’t be the only newcomers entering the villa. After Laura Whitmore left the series last season, The Circle’s Maya Jama has coupled up with the show as the new presenter. The season begins on January 16 on ITV, and is expected to stream in the United States two weeks after on Hulu.

