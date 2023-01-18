M3gan Slays Another Day

She’s baaaack. Photo: Universal Pictures

M3gan danced her way to a sequel. After overwhelmingly outperforming box-office expectations and becoming a storied Twitter meme, Variety reports Atomic Monster and Blumhouse have officially begun work on choreographing M3gan 2.0, sadly fumbling the title bag (did Meg4n not occur to anyone in the boardroom?). Audiences have been stanning the doll since the movie’s trailer first dropped, which sees the Model 3 Generative Android do a sick dance jig before her next kill. “And they just get it: to picture her as kind of iconic,” Allison Williams told Vulture earlier this month, referring to the robot doll stans’ immediate appreciation. “The memes that they’re making — we can go home, our job is done.” Little did she know M3gan would keep the entire team employed if they so wished. Williams, who played the genius roboticist responsible for building the murderous playmate, has already signed on for the sequel, while while Violet McGraw, the child actor who portrays Gemma’s niece and M3gan’s BFF, is also set to return. Screenwriter Akela Cooper lends her pen to 2.0 as well. The sequel’s director has not yet been announced. Universal scheduled its release date for January 17, 2025, giving M3gan plenty of time to work out new moves.