Dare Madonna to Go on Her Own Eras Tour?

Madonna is getting back into the groove — of 40 years of hits. The pop icon will go on her first retrospective tour, the Celebration tour, beginning this summer to honor the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut. And she announced it with a fitting blast from the past: a clip paying homage to her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare. In it, Madonna plays dirty “truth or dare” over dinner with the most random crew of celebrities one could pull together, from Jack Black to Kate Berlant to a “too stoned for this shit” Lil Wayne, before Amy Schumer dares her to go on a career-spanning tour. “Wait, hold on — that’s a lot of songs,” says the woman with the most top-ten hits of any female artist, at 38. How’s that for a stacked set list?

The 37-date trek through North America and Europe will also feature Madonna’s first arena shows in nearly a decade, since her 2015–16 tour behind Rebel Heart. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20. The party kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, with stops in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles before the North American leg ends in Las Vegas on October 7. (On the proper anniversary of Madonna, July 27, she’ll be in … Tulsa, Oklahoma.) The European leg follows with a London date on October 14, before wrapping in Amsterdam on December 1. Bob the Drag Queen, among the friends in the announcement clip, will open all dates. The tour follows a career-spanning box set from last year, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, after Madonna’s last proper album, Madame X, came in 2019. (It’ll also tide us over for Madonna’s self-directed biopic starring Julia Garner.) Find the run of North American dates below — and start praying that your favorite songs make the cut.

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena