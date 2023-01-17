Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

People who grew up without cable mourned the loss of Maury last, after it was announced that the thirty-year-old talk show would be canceled. Well, get your happy dance ready because the results are in: Maury Povich will be playing himself in the upcoming second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Details are slim as to what his role will be like in the show but if its anything like his show, a lie detector will be involved (will we find out if Suga Mama is truly the mama?) The legendary Maury talk show host has previously played himself on shows like How I Met Your Mother, The Jack and Triumph Show, and the film Madea’s Big Happy Family. However, this will be one of his first formal guest appearances since 2015. He did assist Lil Nas X in a parody episode of Maury in 2021 that was a follow-up to his music video “That’s What I Want.” If Povich’s voice acting is anything like the Lil Nas X parody, he will be the father (of icon cameos.)