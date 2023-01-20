Meet Me @ the Altar Corrupts Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert and the entire late-show system-at-large has now been corrupted. Punk-emo band Meet Me @ the Altar made their television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, performing “Say It (To My Face)” to announce their upcoming album Past // Present // Future. The song, initially released on September 30, 2022, succeeds the band’s 2021 EP, Model Citizen, with head-jamming hits like “Now or Never” and “Never Gonna Change.” With blue hair and fishnets, lead singer Edith Victoria lit up the stage last night with the song’s first iconic line: “I’m a bitch and my band is an industry plant / Least that’s what it says on the internet.” “That was beautiful,” Colbert said as he shook her hand, beginning his initiation process. Watch below in anticipation of the emo vibes to come when their album drops on March 10.

