Gummer Mother Joins Only Murders in the Building

Gummer No. 4. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

No long-running TV series is complete without the presence of one Gummer: Mamie was on The Good Wife, Grace was on Mr. Robot, and even Louisa is on The Gilded Age. Now Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has gone and cast a Gummer of its own: their mother, Mary Louise, also known as Meryl. She doesn’t have a ton of TV credits, but she did appear on season two of Big Little Lies, and she won an Emmy for Angels in America (she’s also got two others, for a limited series about the Holocaust from 1978 and for narration). Is it reverse nepotism that has gotten her a plum TV role alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin? Maybe so!