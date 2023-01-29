Michael B. Jordan Reminds Us He’s Single in His SNL Monologue

Call him Michael B. Movin’ On. While making his hosting debut on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Michael B. Jordan made sure to remind the world that he is currently single. Although he didn’t mention his ex Lori Harvey by name, he acknowledged in his monologue that he recently went through his first public breakup. You know, the one that happened shortly before he was spotted looking heartbroken at that basketball game … though he bravely insists that he was “just chilling,” not sad. Jordan explained that while he wasn’t able to get a revenge body because he was already in shape for Creed III, he still processed the breakup in his own way. “I had to be like, all right, I guess I’ll learn a new language,” he said, adding in Spanish that he’s now on the celebrity dating app Raya. SNL cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson were more than happy to pitch themselves as his rebound relationship. Lori, it might be in your best interest to skip this clip, but everyone else can watch the full monologue above.

Related