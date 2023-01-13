Michael Bay Has Been Charged With Killing a Pigeon on a Movie Set in Italy

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Michael Bay is determined to prove that he doesn’t have any bird blood on his hands. Per The Wrap, the director has been charged over claims that a pigeon was killed in 2018 on the set of his movie 6 Underground. (Wild birds, including pigeons, are protected by law in Italy.) Allegedly, a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly while the Netflix production was filming in Rome. A witness is said to have taken a picture and reported the incident to authorities. “I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” Bay said in a statement denying the allegations. “No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.” He also claimed that he has “clear video evidence,” multiple witnesses, and safety officers that disprove the allegations, adding that he is confident he will win in court. Still, his legal team has reportedly failed three different times in the past year to get the ongoing case against him dismissed. The millionaire said Italian authorities offered him the opportunity to settle by paying a small fine. “I declined to do so because I would not plead guilty to having harmed an animal,” he said. We suppose all that’s left to do is sort this out in coo-urt.