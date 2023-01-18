A Michael Jackson Biopic Is Coming From Antoine Fuqua

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans of sanding down the edges of complicated historical figures should be thrilled (get it?) because the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody and the writer of The Aviator have turned their eyes to Michael Jackson. Deadline is reporting that Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua is go-go-go to direct a biopic about the pop superstar–alleged criminal. The script will be written by John Logan and produced by Graham King and the co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film has been in development since at least 2019 but is moving into high gear now that a director is attached. Simply titled Michael, it will span from Jackson’s early success (and trauma) in the Jackson 5 to his sedative-induced death. There will be musical set pieces galore, but Deadline adds that the film will “deal squarely with the pedophile accusations that dogged his later years.”

Fuqua will focus on Michael after finishing The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington. It will mark something of a return to the pop sphere for the director, who got his start making music videos for people like Prince and Toni Braxton. “I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV,” Fuqua said of Jackson. “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.” The film will be the latest piece of postmortem Jacksoniana, which includes the concert doc This Is It, the musical MJ, and the true-crime documentary Leaving Neverland.