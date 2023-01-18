The OG Power Rangers Are Morphin One More Time

Photo: Shout! Factory

If you morph once, it’s hard not to want to morph again. Entertainment Weekly reports that a 30th-anniversary special for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will come to Netflix as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The special will be reuniting stars like Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black Ranger). Yost, who remains the longest-running cast member at four seasons and over 200 episodes, looked back on his experience auditioning with Jones for the original series. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” he shared. “It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years.” No word yet on if other rangers are returning to their suits but other stars like Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz are returning for a final round. The scripted special hits Netflix and your nostalgia on April 19.