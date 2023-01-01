Miley Cyrus Will Bring Us ‘Flowers’ in the New Year

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Forget fireworks, Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2023 with flowers. At midnight during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with her godmother Dolly Parton, Cyrus announced that her new single, “Flowers,” will be out on January 13. Two teasers show the singer strutting to a short preview of the song. “I can love me better, baby,” she promises in the first clip, which shows her heading up a hill in sunglasses. In the second clip, she dons a black bikini and heads through some large sprinklers. Both videos cut to black to reveal the tagline “New Year, New Miley, New Single.” Coincidentally, the release date is the same day as her ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. The news of Cyrus’ comeback comes after fans spotted posters in New York City teasing a potential new release from the star. Decked out in big sunglasses, blonde hair, and red lips, Cyrus appeared on several posters alongside different phrases marking her independence: “I can take myself dancing,” “I can love me better than you can,” “I can buy myself flowers,” etc. She also made it clear that something was coming by placing a countdown to about an hour before midnight on her website. It looks like we might be getting something else, because the site is now counting down to January 5. Just how much New Miley will the New Year bring?

🚨Posters teasing the release of new Miley Cyrus music on January 13 have been spotted. pic.twitter.com/gcalZPBwvq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2022

This post has been updated throughout.