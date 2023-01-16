Miracle Workers Is Working on a New Premiere Date

If you were looking forward to seeing what shenanigans Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi would be getting into during the end times, you’re out of luck. TBS has delayed the season four premiere of Miracle Workers: End Times. According to a spokesperson of the network, Miracle Workers was “one of the impacted series” in a January scheduling adjustment. The scheduling shift will reportedly allow TBS to “better support the series later in the year.” The fourth season of the anthology comedy series is set to follow Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass as they uncover post-apocalyptic troubles during the end of times. While a future premiere date has not been scheduled yet, the first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.