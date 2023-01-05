This Trailer Is Skinamarink for Gays

Twitter user @JeromeM94Movies described Shudder’s latest horror extravaganza, Skinamarink, as “like if your sleep paralysis demon said ‘I’m going to make a film!’” What does that have to do with The Real Friends of WeHo? Well, the new MTV show — an attempt to “take you into the real lives of six fierce West Hollywood friends” — appears to be TV’s own sleep paralysis demon … for me. The “fierce friends” include at least one influencer, a CEO, a celeb stylist, a non-winner of Big Brother, and one husband of Mean Girls’ actor Jonathan Bennett. They are Joey Zauzig, Dorión Renaud, Todrick Hall, Jaymes Vaughan, Brad Goreski, and Curtis Hamilton. Watch it (only if you dare) on Friday, January 20 — right after, of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15, and right before Untucked (which is just rude placement).

