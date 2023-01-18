We’re Making Nepo-Baby Merch for Actual Babies

2 items in this article Photo: New York Magazine/Fourthwall

You devoured Vulture’s detailed documentation of Hollywood’s extended nepo-baby universe, in which our writers and editors carefully catalogued the actors, musicians, models, directors, producers, influencers, writers, and who-knows-what-they-actually-dos who just happen to be the children of actors, musicians, models, directors, producers, influencers, and writers. And even though you may not be a Coppola or a Kardashian or related to a Ronson in a roundabout way, you can still let the world know your baby’s got connections and inheritable skills from enviable parents (even if those skills are building snow forts).

Today, we’re launching nepo-baby merch — for actual babies. There’s a bib for newborns and a onesie available in four sizes for babies of three months to toddlers of two years. It might not be a Golden Globes ambassadorship, but it will certainly make an excellent baby-shower gift.