All Three Alexes Are Coming Back to Selling the OC

Today in news rightfully placed while we’re in the midst of awards season: Netflix’s Selling the OC has been renewed. The Selling Sunset spinoff will get both a second and a third season with the entire original cast returning — including all three women named Alex and/or Alexandra, those bald twins, and Brittany Snow’s ex-husband, Tyler Stanaland. Production begins this winter, so while we don’t yet have too much info on what’s to come, we know we can expect drama, more turning of the tables, and a bunch of “noseys” being swapped on a beach somewhere in Orange County.