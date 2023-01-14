Nick Jonas’s Most Important Role Goes Unnoticed Until Now

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

Before Nick Jonas became a Jonas Brother and not just a brother in the Jonas family, his most important onscreen role as a child was starring in a Chuck E. Cheese commercial. While the credit isn’t even mentioned on his Wikipedia page, the part meant a lot to little Jonas at the time, he tells Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “When I was a kid doing acting, Broadway, and music, I would go on auditions all the time,” he explains. “There were two big jobs you wanted to get as a child actor, the Hess truck holiday commercials … I never got it. But I did get the other, second-most desirable job for a child … Chuck E. Cheese.” He then goes on to describe what being in the commercial was like. “I’m sitting on the Skee-Ball thing, and I threw [a ball] behind my back, and it went into the [ring.] We did the first shot, and I actually got it in.” But how much would Charles himself pay little Jonas? “They gave me a thousand tokens.” With each token valuing about $0.25, 1,000 tokens equal up to $250. Jonas was probably paid in actual money, but children’s casino tokens are worth more to a child. Is this a hint that the Jonas Brothers are going to collab with a soon-to-be former broken-up group, Munch’s Make Believe Band? Maybe they can discuss their next single together over a slice of Pasqually’s pizza.