There Won’t Be an It Ends With Us Coloring Book After All

Atria Books has decided that the idea of an It Ends With Us adult coloring book will end with them. Earlier reports of a coloring book themed to Colleen Hoover’s tale of domestic abuse sparked ire in the legion CoHo fans on TikTok. Well, it appears Atria Books is listening and learning. “Atria Books will not move forward with the publication fo The Official It Ends with Us Coloring Book,” the publisher said in a statement on social media. “We developed this book to be uplifting and empowering, mirroring Lily Bloom’s story; we appreciate the feedback and discourse and have the greatest respect for Colleen Hoover’s fans. Thank you for the honest conversation and passion for the world Colleen has created in her books and the characters within.” It Ends with Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, who falls for a man only for him to start abusing her. Fans thought a coloring book depicting a story that deals heavily in themes of domestic violence was, to put it mildly, a bad look. One TikTokker called it “beyond poor taste.” Colleen Hoover also made a post on her Instagram stories apologizing for the coloring book. Hoover said the book was “developed with Lily’s strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf. I hear you guys and I agree with you.” She added that she had contacted the publisher and asked not to move forward with the project. “Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability,” she wrote.

