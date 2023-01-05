Noah Schnapp Looks Both Ways Before Coming Out

Nice! Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp, the actor best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things, has seriously (unseriously) come out of the closet. Schnapp posted a TikTok on January 5 lip-syncing the audio “You know what it never was? That serious” with text reading “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’” He added the caption, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought,” referencing that Will Byers was kinda confirmed as gay both on the show and by Schnapp after the fourth season of Stranger Things ended.

Schnapp is notably best friends with Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, and they’ve both grown up surrounded by speculation about their dating lives. Not to mention an unkillable meme that Brown is homophobic and, more specifically, that she runs gay men over with her car. Brown is not homophobic. But seeing as the internet is obsessed, we would still recommend Schnapp looks both ways before crossing the street.