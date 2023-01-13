Oscar Futures: Who Got a Boost From the Globes and the Guilds?

Up

The Fabelmans

Going into the Golden Globes, the status of Steven Spielberg’s cinematic origin story was up in the air: Was the film the major contender it appeared to be out of TIFF, or had underwhelming grosses and a dull reception from critics’ groups doomed its chances? Cut to Tuesday night, when The Fabelmans got its mojo back, earning the Globes’ two biggest prizes: Best Director and Best Picture — Drama. As if to prove that this wasn’t just the HFPA being the HFPA, Spielberg & Co. followed it up by earning top noms from SAG, the DGA, and the PGA this week. Bad news for those who’d dreamed of a blockbuster-friendly Oscars season, perhaps, but at least those people can coalesce around Everything Everywhere All at Once, which scored at the Globes and the guilds.